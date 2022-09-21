Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway after few hours halt

They said that the contractor company of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) responsible for maintaining the old alignment of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway pressed their men and machinery into service for clearing the accumulated landslides and boulders from the highway.

Official sources said that it took them around two hours to clear the road.

Hundreds of vehicles enroute Jammu and Srinagar remained stuck in long queues on both sides of the highway.

Traffic Police said that the highway was restored for traffic at 6:45 pm after the landslide accumulated on the highway was cleared.

After road clearance, a traffic jam was witnessed between Kelamorh and Chanderkote sector of the highway due to a single-lane road stretch ahead of Cafeteria Morh, Ramban, and other places.

Traffic Police monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that intermittent triggering of rolling stones from hillocks was still impacting the smooth flow of traffic ahead of the Cafeteria Morh.