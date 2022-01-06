Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: The traffic on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway, which was temporarily suspended on Wednesday afternoon was resumed for stranded vehicles following a slight improvement in the weather on Thursday.
Traffic had been suspended due to heavy snowfall and rains that triggered shooting stones from the hillock overlooking the arterial road.
The 270-kilometer National Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed Wednesday afternoon as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the commuters following snowfall at Patnitop, Jawahar Tunnel, Banihal -Qazigund Tunnel and incidents of sliding of rocks, shooting stones, mudslides in Ramban sector of the highway, said officials.
The snow on both sides of the newly constructed Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel, Jawahar Tunnel and rains that lashed the National Highway had led to suspension of traffic, the official said.
Due to snowfall on both sides of Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal Qazigund Tunnel, the road became slippery, while there were incidents of shooting stones from the hillock overlooking the highway at various places between Chanderkote -Ramban and Ramsu including Duggipulli Karool ,ahead of Cafeteria Morh, Ramban, Traffic police official said.
Sector officer Traffic Police National Highway Ramban Azmatullah Khan told Greater Kashmir that after a slight improvement in the weather on Thursday morning, road maintenance agency NHAI cleared the slides stones on Thursday afternoon while most of the stranded traffic between Nashri and Banihal was cleared.
Traffic Police officials at Udhampur said there are still some Kashmir bound trucks that are stranded at various places in Udhampur.
“The authorities concerned are monitoring the situation and the decision to resume traffic on the highway depends on the improvement in the weather and clearance of the road traffic,” he said.
He said there is a threat of landslides and shooting stones at Duggipulli Karool ,Mehar and Cafeteria Morh. The vehicles have stopped at safer places for some time and are allowed to move gradually, the officer said.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police headquarters issued a fresh advisory for Friday “advised commuters in view of inclement weather warnings issued by Meteorological Department not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.”
However, “subject to fair weather and better road conditions light motor vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed to ply on both sides whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks ) shall be allowed to move towards Jammu through Banihal Qazigund Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Friday,” the advisory said.
Traffic Control Unit Jammu Srinagar asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.