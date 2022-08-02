Traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, after having remained blocked throughout the night due to a landslide and shooting stones at Mehar in Ramban, was thrown open for traffic on Tuesday morning.

Official sources said that the highway was blocked on Monday evening at around 9:30 pm due to shooting stones and a landslide at Mehar ahead of the Ramban town.

However, it was thrown open for stranded traffic this morning at around 6:30 am after the slide was cleared.

A Traffic Police officer said that the road was cleared of debris but the shooting stones kept falling though with lesser intensity.

“Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) were being cleared towards Kashmir but the risk to passenger vehicles is still there,” he said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, DySP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Parul Bharadwaj said, “The landslide at Mehar was cleared and the stranded vehicles were allowed to proceed to their respective destinations at 6:30 am on Tuesday.”