Traffic resumes on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Despite disruption due to delays in scheduled repair works and due to intermittent rolling stones on the Mehar Cafeteria stretch, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Saturday.

Traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 6 hours and 56 minutes on Saturday from 6 am to 5 pm.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 5 hours due to macadamisation at Magarkote, for 1 hour and 26 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch, and for 30 minutes due to the closure of Chenani-Nashri tunnel.