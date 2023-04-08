Traffic resumes on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway resumed after remaining suspended since Friday morning for necessary repairs and maintenance works on Saturday morning.
However, the traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 41 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 9 minutes due to road restoration work at Sita Ram Passi, Maroog and for 1 hour and 32 minutes due to shooting stones on Mehar-Cafeteria stretch on Saturday.
Earlier, on Friday, the vehicular traffic on both sides of the highway remained suspended on the directions of the authorities for weekly repairs and maintenance of the road at various four-lane construction sites up to Saturday morning.
The traffic authorities said that the highway reopened after the contractor and subcontractor companies of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) completed the scheduled repair and maintenance works at various four-lane construction sites in various places between Nashri and Banihal on Saturday morning.
The traffic officials said that after clearing the stranded traffic between Banihal and Nashri, hundreds of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and Light Motor Vehicles (LMvs) were allowed to ply on either side of the highway.
They said that LMVs were allowed to move on both sides on priority.
The traffic officials said that traffic would also be allowed to ply during the night.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that the highway was open for traffic.
They said that the Jammu-bound HMVs crossed the Banihal-Ramban stretch of the highway without any interruption.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway.
They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation, HMVs would be allowed to move toward Kashmir on Sunday.
The cut-off timing for Kashmir-bound LMVs has been fixed from 7 am to 12 pm from Nagrota, Jammu, and from 8 am to 1 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir on Sunday.