Traffic resumes on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway resumed after remaining suspended since Friday morning for necessary repairs and maintenance works on Saturday morning.

However, the traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 41 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 9 minutes due to road restoration work at Sita Ram Passi, Maroog and for 1 hour and 32 minutes due to shooting stones on Mehar-Cafeteria stretch on Saturday.

Earlier, on Friday, the vehicular traffic on both sides of the highway remained suspended on the directions of the authorities for weekly repairs and maintenance of the road at various four-lane construction sites up to Saturday morning.