Traffic resumes on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway resumed after remaining suspended for around 12 hours for necessary repairs and maintenance works at Dhalwass and other places between Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund tunnels on Saturday morning
Traffic authorities said that vehicular traffic on the ever-busy highway was stopped at 10 pm on Friday for necessary repair and maintenance works at Dalwass where the carriageway was narrowed due to frequent landslides.
The traffic resumed around 10 am on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam said following late-night works, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) widened the Dhalwass stretch to facilitate the two-way movement of vehicles.
Officials said that due to recent rains, Dalwass slide zone has narrowed the carriageway, leading to frequent choking of traffic, especially during rains.
They said that after the night-long work, now the carriageway on the Dhalwass stretch was widened and it would reduce the traffic congestion on the Dhalwass-Nashri stretch.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, National Highway, Ramban, Rohit Baskotra and DySP Traffic Iftikar Ahmad monitored the debris clearance and road widening works at Dhalwass on Friday night.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway said hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal stretch of the highway during the day.
They said that the Heavy Motor Vehicles released from Qazigund were heading towards Jammu without any interruption on the highway.