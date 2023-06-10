Traffic resumes on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway resumed after remaining suspended for around 12 hours for necessary repairs and maintenance works at Dhalwass and other places between Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund tunnels on Saturday morning

Traffic authorities said that vehicular traffic on the ever-busy highway was stopped at 10 pm on Friday for necessary repair and maintenance works at Dalwass where the carriageway was narrowed due to frequent landslides.

The traffic resumed around 10 am on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam said following late-night works, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) widened the Dhalwass stretch to facilitate the two-way movement of vehicles.

Officials said that due to recent rains, Dalwass slide zone has narrowed the carriageway, leading to frequent choking of traffic, especially during rains.