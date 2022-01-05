Traffic suspended on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway today

As per reports received, the highway was closed for any type of vehicular movement by the authorities as precautionary measures after the weatherman forecast said there would be “mild to heavy snowfall on higher reaches and rain in plains for next few days”.

Traffic policemen were seen clearing stranded traffic between Ramban and Nashri sector of National Highway on Wednesday.

Due to incessant rains, shooting stones and mudslides occurred at several places between Chanderkote and Ramban sectors. This disrupted vehicular traffic movement Wednesday afternoon but passenger light motor vehicles were diverted through old alignment via the Maitra Karool route, whereas Kashmir-bound load carriers were stopped at Chanderkote and Nashri.