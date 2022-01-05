Traffic suspended on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway today

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained closed due to incessant rains and snowfall at Patnitop and Jawahar Tunnel while shooting stones at various places between Chanderkote and Ramban sector affected the smooth movement of the traffic.
As per Traffic Police advisory, “In view of heavy rain shooting stones and slippery road conditions, vehicular traffic on both sides of the highway shall remain suspended on Thursday.”
As per reports received, the highway was closed for any type of vehicular movement by the authorities as precautionary measures after the weatherman forecast said there would be “mild to heavy snowfall on higher reaches and rain in plains for next few days”.
Traffic policemen were seen clearing stranded traffic between Ramban and Nashri sector of National Highway on Wednesday.
Due to incessant rains, shooting stones and mudslides occurred at several places between Chanderkote and Ramban sectors. This disrupted vehicular traffic movement Wednesday afternoon but passenger light motor vehicles were diverted through old alignment via the Maitra Karool route, whereas Kashmir-bound load carriers were stopped at Chanderkote and Nashri.
No fresh traffic is being allowed to move beyond traffic check post Qazigund and Udhampur and due to slippery road conditions.
In view of inclement weather officials at the Traffic control unit Ramban has asked commuters “ to avoid travelling on Jammu Srinagar National Highway”.
The officials said restoration of traffic on the highway “ was subject to the weather and road conditions.”
Speaking with Greater Kashmir, ADGP Traffic Police, T Namgyal confirmed the suspension of vehicular traffic due to inclement weather on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
