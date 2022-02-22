Traffic suspended to Kupwara upper reaches

Kupwara: The higher reaches of Kupwara including Z-Gali Machil, Ferkhian Top Keran, Sadna Top, Budnamal, Kumkadi and Jumgund witnessed 7 to 8 inches deep snowfall following which district administration suspended vehicular movement on all roads leading to these areas.
An official said that the snowfall caused slippery conditions on roads leading to upper reaches following which traffic has been suspended as a precautionary measure.
He said that traffic would be restored after the improvement of weather conditions. Meanwhile, the district administration has advised people living in upper reaches “to not venture outside unnecessarily.”