Traffic to remain suspended on Sgr-Jmu NH for 2 hours today

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will remain suspended for two hours to remove the hanging boulders at Hassanbass-Ramsu stretch between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district on Wednesday.
Officials said, “The movement of vehicular traffic will remain suspended from 2 am to 4 am on Wednesday for removing the hanging boulders at the Hassanbass area of Ramsu.”
“People are advised to undertake journeys on NH-44 only after confirming the status of the road from the Traffic Control Units (TCUs) of Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur and Ramban on Wednesday,” they stated.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam too informed, “Traffic on the highway will remain suspended on Wednesday morning from 2 am to 4 am for removing a loose boulder at Hassanbass, Ramsu. People are advised to embark on journeys after confirming the status of the highway from the traffic department.”
In this connection, a magisterial order was also issued by the Deputy Commissioner stating that based on the recommendations received from SSP Traffic, NHW, Ramban and project director NHAI, PIU, Ramban to “ensure the safety and well-being of the general public and travellers, sanction was granted in favour of NHAI, PIU, Ramban for taking two hours of traffic halting from 2 to 4 am for removing the cracked and hanging boulder at Hassanbass Ramsu.”
“Tehsildar Ramsu shall be the special magistrate during the exercise of removal of the said boulder,” the order mentioned.
CMO, Ramban was asked to make one ambulance available along with a medical team and Assistant Director Fire & Emergency Service Ramban would make one fire tender, along with manpower, available at the spot during the boulder removal operation, it added.