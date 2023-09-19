Traffic to remain suspended on Sgr-Jmu NH for 2 hours today

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will remain suspended for two hours to remove the hanging boulders at Hassanbass-Ramsu stretch between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district on Wednesday.

Officials said, “The movement of vehicular traffic will remain suspended from 2 am to 4 am on Wednesday for removing the hanging boulders at the Hassanbass area of Ramsu.”

“People are advised to undertake journeys on NH-44 only after confirming the status of the road from the Traffic Control Units (TCUs) of Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur and Ramban on Wednesday,” they stated.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam too informed, “Traffic on the highway will remain suspended on Wednesday morning from 2 am to 4 am for removing a loose boulder at Hassanbass, Ramsu. People are advised to embark on journeys after confirming the status of the highway from the traffic department.”