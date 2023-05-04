Traffic via Margan Top restored temporarily after 5 months

Margan Top: The Margan Top road link connecting Marwah and Warwan valleys of Kishtwar district has been restored temporarily after remaining closed for over five months due to heavy snowfall at the Margan Top and landslides at a few places.

The passengers have been asked to travel with caution and only passengers and small load carriers are allowed to move.

The Margan Top is the only road link connecting a population of over 50,000 in four dozen villages of Marwah and Warwan with nearest town Anantnag over 100 km away.