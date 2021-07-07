Tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away
Mumbai: Screen legend Dilip Kumar on Wednesday was buried with full state honours here, marking the end of an illustrious career as one of Indian cinema's most loved icons.
The 98-year-old actor, who passed away following prolonged illness, was laid to rest around 4:45 PM in the presence of family, including actor wife Saira Banu.
Kumar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai.
While not more than 25-30 people were allowed inside the Qabrastan, the venue was packed with media and fans of the late star. The crowd, of nearly 100 people, was being controlled by the police.
Those who could not make it to the funeral stood on their rooftops to catch a glimpse of the late star.
According to the actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui, Kumar's nephew actor Ayub Khan and Saira Banu's nephew among other relatives were present at the cemetery.
Post the funeral, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan visited the Juhu Qabrastan to pay their respects to Kumar.
As per the state funeral protocols, Kumar's body was draped with the tricolour at his Pali Hill residence, before being moved to the burial ground.
More than 60 policemen were present at his residence. Adequate security measures were taken by the police to prevent people to enter the lane leading to Kumar's house.
Born as Yousuf Khan in Peshawar on December 11, 1922, Kumar was known to generations of film-goers as the "tragedy king."
Earlier in the day, Kumar's friends, colleagues and fans, including Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor paid their respects to the acting legend at his residence.
The Hindi cinema veteran, the last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand and one of India's most venerated stars, was admitted to hospital last month following episodes of breathlessness.
The actor had been battling ill health for the last few years, including advanced-stage prostate cancer and lung disease, and had been in and out of the hospital.
The first of the Khans, as he was sometimes referred to, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for one term, awarded the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan and also served as sheriff of Mumbai. He was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award.
BOLLYWOOD CONDOLES DEMISE
The film fraternity, including celebrities, actors, filmmakers and singers among others, have been posting on social media to mourn the demise of the thespian.
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who has directed Dilip Kumar in films like "Vidhaata", "Karma" and "Saudagar", tweeted: "Saddest day of my life. Dilip saheb Yusuf bhai gone My personal loss of my most precious idol. No words. RIP SAHEB."
Actor John Abraham wrote: "Rest in peace, Sir! #DilipKumar."
Actor Paresh Rawal wrote: "Alvida Yusuf Saab."
Actor Kabir Bedi tweeted: "The passing of legendary Dilip Kumar truly marks the end of an era. He was the last to leave of Bollywood's triumvirate of iconic superstars: Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand #DilipKumar, all of whom I had the honour of knowing. Rest in peace, Dilip Saab. Your films have immortalised you."
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra recalled: "Many many years ago Dilip Saab had called some of us to his house. I remember Ketan Mehta and Govind Nihalani being there among others. He wanted us to make short films on communal harmony. I wish we had taken a picture! What a man. What an actor! Thank you, Sir!"
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wrote: "Deepest condolences to Saira ji and family. RIP @TheDilipKumar saab."
Actress Raveena Tandon posted: "A legend passes away, a gap that can never be filled, A true Giant, a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar Omshanti."
Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared: "No One like you!!! Have a great Journey from here on Master…. saadar naman. Rest in Peace."
Singer Adnan Sami tweeted: "I am so heartbroken by d news that the ‘King of Cinema' DILIP KUMAR has passed away. I admired him as an actor & respected him as he was my fathers first cousin frm Peshawar. Therefore I called him Yusuf ‘Lala'. He was very loving to me. 'Khuda Paiman Lala jan'. #DilipKumar."
Actor Suniel Shetty tweeted: "Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace!"
Actress Renuka Shahane posted: "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the incomparable legend Dilip Kumar sahab. RIP. His unsurpassed artistry has inspired and will continue to inspire actors all over the world. My heartfelt condolences to Sairaji and his family. He is immortal through his art."
Actor Arshad Warsi tweeted: "We have lost the greatest actor Indian cinema has known. Dilip sahab was and will always be the bench mark of stardom and immense talent. I am glad he lived a full and loved life... you were and will always be in our prayers... KHUDA HAFIZ..."
Composer Vishal Dadlani shared: "@TheDilipKumar saab makes human mortality seem powerless when compared to a life well-lived. He'll always be with us. His work, his dignity, his artistic influence, his memory is woven into the fabric of Indian culture, forever. Condolences to Saira Banu ji. #DilipKumar."
Actress Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Deepest condolences to smt #SairaBanu ji.. May the Almighty give her strength to bear this great loss."
Actor Aftab Shivdasani expressed: "Heroes get remembered but legends never die. Thank you for inspiring millions all over the world. Rest in glory Dilip sahab. An institution. An era. Prayers for your soul and deepest condolences to your family."
Actress Esha Deol posted: "#DilipKumar ji we will miss you. Deepest condolences to #SairaBanu ji & the family. May his soul rest in peace."
Actor Ronit Roy wrote: "Rest In Peace Yusuf Sahab/ Dilip Sahab. Will never forget the Hot brun pao and butter."
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan shared: "I must have been all of 4 yrs old whn i saw my 1st stampede.. @TheDilipKumar had walked into a wedding reception, the guests went mad, especially the women, the stage broke! there was hysteria. #LEGEND.. my deepest condolences to #Sairaji n his family. His legacy continues."
Actor Vijay Varma posted: "Both and institution and a scholar in artistic pursuit.. there will never be anyone like you. Rest in glory King Dilip Kumar."
Actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted: "Rest in the highest realms of glory Sir….thank you for driving our cinema towards the echelons of excellence. #RIPDilipKumar."
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared: "Legend forever. Rest in peace #DilipKumar sahab. You will live in our hearts forever. Prayers and condolences to Saira ji, the family and fans."
Actress Diana Penty tweeted: "#DilipKumar Sahab, you are and will forever be, a legend. My deepest condolences to Saira Banu Ji and the family. May he rest in peace."