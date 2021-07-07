Tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

Mumbai: Screen legend Dilip Kumar on Wednesday was buried with full state honours here, marking the end of an illustrious career as one of Indian cinema's most loved icons.

The 98-year-old actor, who passed away following prolonged illness, was laid to rest around 4:45 PM in the presence of family, including actor wife Saira Banu.

Kumar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai.