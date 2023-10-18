Tragedy unfolds as Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza becomes battleground

THE CONFLICTING NARRATIVES

Hamas, the Palestinian Authority, and several countries hold Israel accountable for the explosion, which they claim resulted in the loss of approximately 500 lives. On the other hand, Israel maintains that the hospital blast was a consequence of a misfired rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

The Israeli military has presented its case, offering what it claims an evidence that the hospital blast was caused by a misfired rocket from the PIJ. During an IDF news conference, a transcript of a conversation allegedly intercepted by Israeli intelligence was released.

The transcript allegedly shows two individuals discussing the damage caused by the rocket. The conversation involves one person stating, "They are saying it belongs to PIJ," to which the other replies, "It's from us?" The original speaker continues, "They shot it from the cemetery behind the hospital." The other person responds in disbelief, and they are told, "They shot it coming from the cemetery behind the hospital, and it misfired and fell on them." The Israeli military asserts that this intercepted conversation confirms the PIJ's involvement in the hospital explosion.

However, there is still no independent version and confirmation. In the streets of Gaza, the West Bank, the Arab world and many other countries are not ready to accept the theory of Israel's spokesperson and allege Israeli troops are behind the attack.

It is unlikely that soon, there is going to be an independent investigation. So, claims and counterclaims about one of the worst single losses of civilian Palestinians including patients in a hospital and their caretakers will continue.