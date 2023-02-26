Srinagar: Terrorists shot dead a member of a minority community in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

This is the first fatal attack on the minority community in Kashmir since October last year.

He has been identified as Sanjay Sharma, 45, son of Kashi Nath Pandit of Achan village of Pulwama.

Terrorists shot him at point blank range on Sunday morning near his home when he was on way to buy medicines from the market.

“He received critical bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,” senior Police officials here said.

They said that the incident occurred at around 10:30 am on Sunday.