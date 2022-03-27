Train service partially suspended

Srinagar: The train services from Banihal to Baramulla and vice versa were partially suspended as a precautionary measure amid the killing of SPO and his brother by militants in Chudbugh area of the central Kashmir.
While the service remained in suspension mode for most of the day, it resumed in the afternoon at around 3 pm, Railway officials told Greater Kashmir.
Earlier a statement issued by SSP Railway said “train service has not been suspended because of law and order. It has been kept at halt at Mazhama and Budgam because the house of the deceased is near the track and (some) people who have to participate in the funeral sit on the track,” SSP railway said in a statement, adding, “In order to avoid any unnecessary harm to people the train is halted only. Once track is cleared train services will move (resume).”