Train to Kashmir crosses another hurdle

Jammu: The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) has inched further towards Kashmir to connect it to the rest of the country through the train as the Northern Railways achieved a breakthrough of an important tunnel connecting Dugga with Basindadhar (Sawalakot) station.

Chief Public Relations Officer Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said that this major milestone was achieved on the USBRL National Project with the breakthrough of an important tunnel T-13 on Monday.

“The day-lighting of the single section of 8 km main tunnel was done making it completely through from its south portal. The line and level of the tunnel have been precisely achieved,” he said.

General Manager, Northern Railway Ashutosh Gangal said that the completion of the boring work of this important tunnel connecting Dugga and Basindadhar stations was one of the major achievements on the Katra-Banihal section of the USBRL project.