TRAIN TO KASHMIR | Status: Arrival by 2023 end

Srinagar: The train is finally chugging towards Kashmir, with 90 percent of the construction on the railway link connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country complete.

The Indian Railways announced that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a project to build a broad-gauge railway route through the Himalayas, is now 90 percent complete.

The goal of the initiative is to link Kashmir with rest of the nation.

“Connecting Kashmir to Kanniyakumari: Almost There!” said an official tweet by the Ministry of Railways.