Training of candidates for women battalions has started: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that the training of candidates selected for women battalions had started in Jammu.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement of J&K Police issued here said that visiting the Police Training School (PTS) Manigam, where he inaugurated multi-activity block for the trainees, the DGP said that while the training of candidates selected for women battalions had started in Jammu, the training of border battalions candidates would begin soon.
He said that J&K Police was a big professional and competent force and to maintain its quality and proficiency, everyone in the force had to work hard.
Appreciating the efforts of the PTS, Singh expressed hope that the Investigating Officers (IOs) during their mock trials in the Moot Court would not only learn the etiquettes of the court but the process would also boost their morale and rectify their lacunas during their investigation.
He said that CCTNS Lab would further augment the Police investigation of crime and criminal tracking networks.
Later, the DGP also witnessed a demonstration parade where some innovative drill techniques were exhibited by the contingents.
The drills like Korean, Russian drills, camouflage and entertainment parade were presented for the first time by J&K Police contingents.
Addressing the trainees and staff, Singh appreciated the principal of PTS Manigam and his staff for imparting excellent training modules to the trainees.
He lauded the trainees for displaying and performing demonstration parades despite rain.
The DGP said that more training capsules needed to be introduced especially for investigating officers.
He said that the training section of the Police Headquarters and principal of the institution would work out new ideas to implement new training capsules soon.
“Police training institutes are like mini J&K as personnel from all parts of the J&K get assembled to get training,” Singh said.
He appreciated the efforts of the Principal PTS Manigam Showkat Hussain Shah for his endeavours and initiative during his tenure in the institution.
ADGP Armed J&K S J M Gillani, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Range Sujit Kumar, DIG Training Police Headquarters Imtiaz Ismail Parray, and AIG Training and Policy Police Headquarters J S Johar accompanied the DGP.
Principal PTS Manigam, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, CO RR 34 Col Kulbhushan Singh received the DGP.
He was also presented a guard of honour on his arrival.
Soon after his arrival, the DGP inaugurated the multi-activity block wherein various facilities like moot court, CCTNS Lab and smart classes will be available for the trainees.
On the occasion, the indoor faculty of PTS demonstrated a live trial of the NDPS case in the moot court identifying the lacunas during the course of investigation.