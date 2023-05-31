Training of candidates for women battalions has started: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that the training of candidates selected for women battalions had started in Jammu.

A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement of J&K Police issued here said that visiting the Police Training School (PTS) Manigam, where he inaugurated multi-activity block for the trainees, the DGP said that while the training of candidates selected for women battalions had started in Jammu, the training of border battalions candidates would begin soon.

He said that J&K Police was a big professional and competent force and to maintain its quality and proficiency, everyone in the force had to work hard.

Appreciating the efforts of the PTS, Singh expressed hope that the Investigating Officers (IOs) during their mock trials in the Moot Court would not only learn the etiquettes of the court but the process would also boost their morale and rectify their lacunas during their investigation.

He said that CCTNS Lab would further augment the Police investigation of crime and criminal tracking networks.