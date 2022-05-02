Transfer of land for various public purposes approved

The Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring 06 Kanal in favour of Jal Shakti Department for construction of Over Head Tank (OHT)/Rapid Sand Filtration Plant (RSFP)/Pump cum operator quarter WSS Barzulla Colony and establishment of PHE Division Office, Pulwama.

The Administrative Council further approved the transfer of land measuring 80 Kanal situated at village Rakh-I-Asham, Sumbal (30 Kanal), Hajin (20 Kanal) and Bandipora (30 Kanal) in district Bandipora to Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) for establishing dumping sites for solid waste management.

Proper and scientific disposal of solid waste will boost public health by providing cleaner environment and assist in abetting environmental degradation and pollution, besides realizing the vision of litter-free J&K.