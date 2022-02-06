Transforming J&K | Medical infrastructure revamped across J&K

Srinagar: As the whole world as well as Jammu and Kashmir is facing an unprecedented challenge due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration has amplified the medical infrastructure across the Union Territory to safeguard the lives of people and also to provide them best possible medical care facilities.

In order to strengthen the medical infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir, more than 400 Health Infrastructure Projects/works worth Rs. 7177 Crores are being initiated here. Two new AIIMS with the project Cost of Rs 4000 Cr (Rs. 2000 Cr each) one each at Jammu

Division & Kashmir Division, seven new Government Medical Colleges being established with total Outlay of Rs. 1595 Cr. Ten new Nursing Colleges being set up with an approximate cost of Rs. 60 Crore. Two State Cancer Institutes coming up worth Rs. 240 Cr, one each at Jammu and Kashmir Division.