TRANSFORMING LIVES | KYARI to help needy drive out of poverty

Srinagar: Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute (KYARI) in collaboration with a Delhi-based NGO on Monday distributed 10 eco-friendly e-rickshaws among unemployed and underprivileged families of Kashmir.
This initiative aligns with India’s mission to achieve a zero-carbon footprint by 2070 and supports the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).
Talking to Greater Kashmir, founder of KYARI Arhan Bagati said that they had started this initiative to help the poor earn their livelihood.
"We have donated 10 e-rickshaws to the downtrodden people. We have given them these vehicles for free under the beneficiary names and registrations," he said.
Bagati said that they were focused on positive developmental works.
“KYARI is a think-tank, a research institute focused on applied research and developmental works. We have also done research on climate change, Gujjars and Bakerwals, rural tourism and waste management, promoting tourism and scenic beauty of Kashmir. So, this was one of the projects, which we have implemented on the ground, " he said.
Bagati said that e-rickshaws were revolutionising public transportation with their numerous benefits over conventional auto-rickshaws.
“These vehicles contribute to zero air and noise pollution, making them an eco-friendly solution for the future. In addition, e-rickshaws are cost-effective, with prices nearly half that of their Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterparts,” he said. “This initiative aims to achieve multiple objectives simultaneously: employment generation, economic empowerment, showcasing the benefits of sustainable transportation, and encouraging others to take up this cause to amplify its overall effect.”
One of the beneficiaries, Shabir Ahmad from Pulwama said that this was a great initiative and it would provide them a source of income.
“We are thankful to Arhan Sahab for taking such initiative. We hope other NGOs also come up with similar schemes and support people like us,” he said.
KYARI has partnered with the Society for Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS), a not-for-profit NGO that aims to empower the underprivileged youth and children of India.
STAIRS had recently launched its ‘One India One Goal’ programme, a multi-year, systematic, and synchronised programme for grassroots sports development in the country.
STAIRS aims to create an enabling environment for children to exercise their ‘right to play’, helping them grow in a holistic manner and channelise their energy towards meaningful activities.
Currently, KYARI is working on multiple research papers, demonstrating its commitment to the betterment of this region.
Some topics of these papers include horticulture and climate change, rural tourism and waste management, and the adversities faced by the nomadic tribal communities.
By conducting in-depth research and presenting actionable insights, KYARI aims to bring about tangible change and foster a brighter future for the people of J&K.