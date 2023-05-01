TRANSFORMING LIVES | KYARI to help needy drive out of poverty

Srinagar: Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute (KYARI) in collaboration with a Delhi-based NGO on Monday distributed 10 eco-friendly e-rickshaws among unemployed and underprivileged families of Kashmir.

This initiative aligns with India’s mission to achieve a zero-carbon footprint by 2070 and supports the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

Talking to Greater Kashmir, founder of KYARI Arhan Bagati said that they had started this initiative to help the poor earn their livelihood.

"We have donated 10 e-rickshaws to the downtrodden people. We have given them these vehicles for free under the beneficiary names and registrations," he said.

Bagati said that they were focused on positive developmental works.