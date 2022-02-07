Transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrants in Kulgam, Budgam | Government accords post-facto administrative approval to Rs 89.82 Cr construction project

DMRRR Department has specified that the administrative approval will be subject to the fulfilment of all the codal formalities, procedural norms with few conditions. Specifying the conditions, the Department stated that all clearances should be in place before taking up the project or work. The execution or implementation of the project should be as per the guidelines or norms in vogue after fulfillment of all codal formalities.

“There shall be no cost overrun and the project should be completed within the set timeline. There should be no overlapping of funds and it will have to ensure that e-tendering mode is followed while executing the project. Land shall be available free from encumbrances. All the terms and conditions put in technical vetting by DC (Works) PWD should be fulfilled in letter and spirit,” order read specifying the riders.