Transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrants in Kulgam, Budgam | Government accords post-facto administrative approval to Rs 89.82 Cr construction project

Jammu: J&K government on Monday accorded “post-facto sanction to the grant of administrative approval to the construction of transit accommodation”, at a cost of Rs 89.82 Cr in Kulgam and Budgam districts, for Kashmiri migrant employees recruited under PM’s package.
Ex post facto or post-facto approval has been given to the construction of a total 304 flats (2BHK) over 45 kanals of land at Vessu in Kulgam and Sheikhpora in Budgam districts at a cost of Rs 8982.46 lakhs.
Pursuant to the Administrative Council’s decision No. 20/1/2022 dated January 29, 2022, sanction retrospectively has been accorded by the J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRRR).
At Vessu (G+3), 208 flats (2BHK) over an expanse of 30 kanals at an estimated cost of Rs 6462.65 lakhs (64.62 Cr) and at Sheikhpora (G+3), 96 similar (2BHK) flats over 15 kanals of land at an estimated cost of Rs 2519.81 lakhs (25.19 Cr) will be constructed.
Furthermore, modalities regarding allotment, as per DMRRR order, “may be worked out to ensure equity and fairness in the allotment process.”
DMRRR Department has specified that the administrative approval will be subject to the fulfilment of all the codal formalities, procedural norms with few conditions. Specifying the conditions, the Department stated that all clearances should be in place before taking up the project or work. The execution or implementation of the project should be as per the guidelines or norms in vogue after fulfillment of all codal formalities.
“There shall be no cost overrun and the project should be completed within the set timeline. There should be no overlapping of funds and it will have to ensure that e-tendering mode is followed while executing the project. Land shall be available free from encumbrances. All the terms and conditions put in technical vetting by DC (Works) PWD should be fulfilled in letter and spirit,” order read specifying the riders.
It has been instructed that there should be no deviation from approved DPR and per unit construction cost should be within norms. While implementing the project, it will have to ensure that each proposal is strictly devised and designed as per the relevant code of BIS, CPWD manual and specifications with special emphasis on-earthquake resistance of structure.
The structural design of each project should be authenticated by competent authority well before the execution of work. The NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Regulatory Authority or Pollution Control Bureau (PCB) needs to be sought before the commencement of work.
Conditions also specify that the electrical components should be authenticated by competent authority before the execution of work takes places; stipulations as prescribed for energy efficient, rain water harvesting and green building need to be adhered to; component of furniture or furnishing is also subject to actual requirement approved by the competent authority including specification, makes etc and all the guidelines of JKIDFC are to be strictly adhered to while executing the works.
Department has directed that the building project will be declared physically completed only after completion of sewage disposal works or Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) as per the ideal requirement.
“The lumpsum provisions as made for certain components shall be subject to actual measurements or quantities and relevant schedule of rates with adherence to set codal procedures. e-tendering mode and codal procedure as mandatory is followed for finalization of award of contract and working DPR is followed in the advertised BOQ. Fragmentation of project while tendering is not allowed,” it further directed.
The physical and financial progress of the work should be communicated to the administrative department by or before 5th of every succeeding month as per the devised format, the conditions stipulated.