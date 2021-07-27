Transit accommodation for migrant employees to come up in 5 districts

The Administrative Council also conveyed its approval for construction of 2744 flats at an estimated cost of Rs. 356 crore as transit accommodation on the G+3 and G+5 models at seven locations in Kashmir division, an official handout said.

The project is expected to be completed in 18 months and will provide employment to approximately 413 skilled and unskilled workers on a daily basis during its life cycle, it said.

On completion, the residential buildings will provide Government accommodation with basic services to the Kashmiri migrant employees engaged under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package.

Earlier in 2015 under the Prime Minister’s Development Package, the Government of India approved the construction of 6000 additional transit accommodation units in Kashmir valley for employees appointed under the package, with the sanctioned cost of Rs. 920 crore.