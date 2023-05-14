Transit accommodation for PM Package employees at Zewan | LG Sinha calls for timely completion of project

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday called for timely completion of transit accommodation for PM Package employees at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that conducting on-site inspection and reviewing the ongoing construction work of the transit accommodation for PM Package employees at Zewan, the LG appraised the progress of works being carried out at the site, and directed the officials for timely completion of the project. The housing colony at Zewan would have 39 blocks comprising 936 residential units.