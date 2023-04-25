Transparent selection helping Govt recruit best talent: LG

“JKPSC is providing momentum to change with enviable benchmarks and had declared the result for 2021 JKPSC exam within three hours after conclusion of the interview of the last candidate,” he said.

The LG highlighted the challenge of sustained and rapid economic growth and the efforts required to ensure that the growth was equitable.

“You don’t have to be a ‘Yes Man’. Do what your conscience tells you. Keep the interest of the public above everything. Remember, behind every file on your table, there are hopes and dreams of thousands of people. Think about the last person in the queue while formulating policies,” he said. “Impartial, honest, efficient, transparent and fearless service is the basic architecture of a good administration. I am confident that the young officers will discharge their responsibility towards public welfare with utmost sensitivity, commitment, and dedication.”

The LG said that in the fast-changing world, officers would also have to re-orient themselves like any other profession and learn new skills to adapt to change and progress in the society, protect democratic values, and fulfill the commitment towards the public in a better way.