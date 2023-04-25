Transparent selection helping Govt recruit best talent: LG
Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the transparent selection procedure was enabling the government to recruit the best talent and transform the work culture.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that handing over the appointment orders to the newly-inducted recruits of J&K Administrative Service (JKAS), J&K Police Service (JKPS) and J&K Accounts Service, he said that the state services were playing a vital role in inclusive growth and delivery of services to meet the aspirations of the people.
The LG extended his best wishes to all the young recruits and appreciated the J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for the transparent and fast track selection process.
“JKPSC is providing momentum to change with enviable benchmarks and had declared the result for 2021 JKPSC exam within three hours after conclusion of the interview of the last candidate,” he said.
The LG highlighted the challenge of sustained and rapid economic growth and the efforts required to ensure that the growth was equitable.
“You don’t have to be a ‘Yes Man’. Do what your conscience tells you. Keep the interest of the public above everything. Remember, behind every file on your table, there are hopes and dreams of thousands of people. Think about the last person in the queue while formulating policies,” he said. “Impartial, honest, efficient, transparent and fearless service is the basic architecture of a good administration. I am confident that the young officers will discharge their responsibility towards public welfare with utmost sensitivity, commitment, and dedication.”
The LG said that in the fast-changing world, officers would also have to re-orient themselves like any other profession and learn new skills to adapt to change and progress in the society, protect democratic values, and fulfill the commitment towards the public in a better way.
“Today we are standing on the threshold of global leadership, so the expectations of the common man have also increased. In the next five years, the governance will be completely data driven. The administrative system will require an effective institutional framework to address the demands of the future,” he said.
Observing that no department or public servant could work in silos, the LG asked the public servants and government departments to work as an organic entity to promote participatory decision making, transparency, accountability, equity, and inclusiveness in the governance system and to establish rule of law.
He said that better alignment of goals, resources and action, along with innovation capability and strategic skills, experience of seniors combined with new generation’s resolve would pave the way for the future of J&K.
Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar shared the values and ethos with which the civil servants should serve the common man and protect the dignity of the weak and poor while delivering justice and always standing for the right.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta advised the newly appointed officers to always remain steadfast towards their responsibilities and duties towards the nation and service to people.