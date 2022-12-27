TRASH TALK | Garbage Gridlock in Kangan

Kangan: Kangan town in Ganderbal district is facing a difficult situation in terms of proper dumping and disposal of garbage amid unavailability of a proper site, forcing the authorities to dump garbage in the open.

Locals said that garbage dumping has been a major problem in Kangan since decades while the concerned authorities have failed to find a solution to this never-ending problem.

They said that on a daily basis, sweepers collect garbage from the nearby localities and markets but dump it in the open near the Kichpara Environment Park, which is also located in close proximity with the nallah Sindh.

Many visitors complained that foul smell was emanating from the garbage, which was also attracting stray dogs.

They said that dumping garbage near an environment park was giving a bad impression.

"The issue of dumping site as well as garbage recycling site has been the main demand of the people of Kangan. However, decades have passed but the authorities haven't been able to find a solution to this issue," said Irfan Ahmad, a local.