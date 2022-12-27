TRASH TALK | Garbage Gridlock in Kangan

Kangan: Kangan town in Ganderbal district is facing a difficult situation in terms of proper dumping and disposal of garbage amid unavailability of a proper site, forcing the authorities to dump garbage in the open.
Locals said that garbage dumping has been a major problem in Kangan since decades while the concerned authorities have failed to find a solution to this never-ending problem.
They said that on a daily basis, sweepers collect garbage from the nearby localities and markets but dump it in the open near the Kichpara Environment Park, which is also located in close proximity with the nallah Sindh.
Many visitors complained that foul smell was emanating from the garbage, which was also attracting stray dogs.
They said that dumping garbage near an environment park was giving a bad impression.
"The issue of dumping site as well as garbage recycling site has been the main demand of the people of Kangan. However, decades have passed but the authorities haven't been able to find a solution to this issue," said Irfan Ahmad, a local.
Block Development Officer (BDO) Kangan, Arif Ahmad Sheikh said no proper garbage disposal site was available in entire Kangan town due to which they were facing the issue of dumping and disposal of garbage.
He said that no land was available that would be feasible for garbage disposal in the town.
Sheikh said that the garbage was temporarily being dumped in a pit near Kichpara for a month till the identification of a proper site.
He said that the dumped garbage was away from human habitation and would be disposed of.
“Our staff collects garbage from the town on a daily basis but where will they drop it when there is no specific location for dumping it. Dumping garbage in an open area is not a good choice but there is no other option," Sheikh said.
He said that they had improved the sanitation facility in and around the town with the garbage being collected from houses and markets so that it gets disposed of at a location away from human habitation.