Trauma, orthopedic patients in Kashmir need reprieve

Srinagar: No additional staff has been allocated for handling the tripled bed capacity at SKIMS Medical College Hospital, even as the hospital has tripled its bed capacity to cater to the patients requiring orthopedic healthcare and emergencies.

Over the past two weeks, after the devastating fire at Bone and Joints Hospital, the SKIMS MCH increased its bed capacity to 92 from the existing 30.

However, the staff and the patients at the hospital are facing a tough time as neither the infrastructure, nor the doctors and other staff has received any fillip to handle the multiplied load.