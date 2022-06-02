Travellers’ rush at Srinagar Airport routine trend : AAI officials

Srinagar: Airports Authority of India officials at Srinagar International Airport on Thursday dispelled reports which said that the airport is witnessing a heavy rush of minority community employees following the killing of a bank employee in Kulgam.
Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh said some people on social media were spreading rumors about leaving minority members from Kashmir.
“We strongly rebut this sensational rumor-mongering. We handle between 16 thousand to 18 thousand passengers every day. On Thursday also the number of passengers was average. There is no heavy rush of a minority community,” he said. Singh said spreading rumors is a crime. Those who spread rumors are the enemies of society, Singh said.