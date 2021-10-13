Travellers welcome Srinagar-Sharjah direct flights from October 23

A cursory look at the web portal of Go First on Wednesday morning showed that one-way airfares per passenger for October 23 for this sector was priced at Rs 24,905. The return ticket on the same sector for October 24 was priced at Rs 15,021. The scheduled departure for the flight from Srinagar is 8:30 pm and there would be four flights operating per week, an airline official said.

A travel agent said the "introductory prices offered by the airline company were quite pocket friendly”.

The travel agent said direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah are expected to continue to cost less than what the travelers had to shell-out for travelling to the UAE from Srinagar via Delhi or Amritsar.

“This flight will save both time and money for people travelling in this sector” said Danish, a travel agent.

Confirming the new flight, an official in Jammu and Kashmir administration said the first Srinagar-Sharjah flight will be flagged-off from the Srinagar International Airport on October 23.