Tread path of peace: LG to J&K youth

Anantnag: Terming J&K an “oasis of talent”, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday urged the youth of J&K to “tread the path of peace and be part of the nation’s developmental journey”.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Common Facility Centre (CFC) of Martand Chain Stitch and Crewel Embroidery SFURTI cluster at Ranipora, Mattan in Anantnag, LG Sinha slammed those trying to mislead J&K youth for their vested interests.
“They (youth) were misled in the past. Otherwise, there was no need for them to pick up arms (in 1990) given the abundant resources available in J&K and its enormous potential. Even at present, such attempts are being made to misguide the youth here by the elements which are not at all happy with the return of peace in J&K and its pace of progress which has touched new heights after 2019,” he said.
The LG said that the pace of development had registered a manifold increase.
“Before 2019, only 6 km of the road would be constructed a day and today 20 km road is constructed. Before 2019, only 2500 km would be macadamised and today 7500 km of road is being macadamised per day,” he said.
The LG said that today J&K farmers were the happiest lot, given the increase in their income.
“As far as farmers’ income is concerned, J&K figures only after Punjab and Haryana,” he said.
LG Sinha said that his government was alive to the aspirations of artisans and workers.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi evinces keen interest towards the growth and promotion of all Indian trades and crafts. With the active support of the Centre, the administration is extending every possible support to preserve the age-old pristine craftsmanship of Kashmir,” he said.