Tread path of peace: LG to J&K youth

Anantnag: Terming J&K an “oasis of talent”, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday urged the youth of J&K to “tread the path of peace and be part of the nation’s developmental journey”.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Common Facility Centre (CFC) of Martand Chain Stitch and Crewel Embroidery SFURTI cluster at Ranipora, Mattan in Anantnag, LG Sinha slammed those trying to mislead J&K youth for their vested interests.

“They (youth) were misled in the past. Otherwise, there was no need for them to pick up arms (in 1990) given the abundant resources available in J&K and its enormous potential. Even at present, such attempts are being made to misguide the youth here by the elements which are not at all happy with the return of peace in J&K and its pace of progress which has touched new heights after 2019,” he said.