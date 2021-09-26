TRF militant arrested with pistol near Jammu Railway Station

Jammu: Special Operation Group (SOG) of J&K police on Sunday arrested an active ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) militant near Jammu Railway Station.
Police said that acting on credible inputs about the movement of Kashmir based militants to Jammu for a specific task “to create terror in the area”, the SOG Jammu had laid special nakas at different locations of Jammu city.
During checking near Railway Station (Jammu), ADGP Mukesh Singh said, “A scooty-driver dropped a pillion-rider at some distance about 50-60 metres behind the naka point and fled away.”
“The pillion-rider started moving fast towards a nearby-lane and was carrying a blue/black bag on his back,” the ADGP said, quoting preliminary investigation.
“The police team became suspicious about his movement following which he was chased and he was overpowered at some distance by the police,” he said.
During preliminary investigation, the arrested TRF militant disclosed his identity as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf alias Raja alias Sultan, son of Mohammed Yousuf Sheikh, resident of Gadapora, Shopian.
“One star pistol loaded with seven cartridges was recovered from his possession during his checking,” said the ADGP.
He said, “He was put to a sustained questioning on the spot by SOG team officials. He disclosed that he is an active terrorist of TRF and he had come to Jammu for a specific task, which was not yet conveyed to him by his handlers.”
ADGP further said, “He had come to Jammu on directions of handler Ahmed Khalid alias Hamza alias Haqparast of Pakistan occupied J&K, who is an active handler or terrorist of TRF outfit.”
“He was also in touch with valley-based handlers and with the handlers sitting across, through telegram and Signal app. The questioning of the arrested terrorist is going on,” he added.
ADGP said that the SOG launched a hunt to nab two of his associates who provided support to him for reconnaissance. It is also believed that links of Jammu based handlers/OGWs may also come to the fore.
Meanwhile, a case in this regard under FIR Number 315 of 2021 under section 20, 23, 38, 39 UAP Act 7/25 Arms Act was registered at Bahu Fort police station and further investigation was on.