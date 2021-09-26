TRF militant arrested with pistol near Jammu Railway Station

“The police team became suspicious about his movement following which he was chased and he was overpowered at some distance by the police,” he said.

During preliminary investigation, the arrested TRF militant disclosed his identity as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf alias Raja alias Sultan, son of Mohammed Yousuf Sheikh, resident of Gadapora, Shopian.

“One star pistol loaded with seven cartridges was recovered from his possession during his checking,” said the ADGP.

He said, “He was put to a sustained questioning on the spot by SOG team officials. He disclosed that he is an active terrorist of TRF and he had come to Jammu for a specific task, which was not yet conveyed to him by his handlers.”

ADGP further said, “He had come to Jammu on directions of handler Ahmed Khalid alias Hamza alias Haqparast of Pakistan occupied J&K, who is an active handler or terrorist of TRF outfit.”