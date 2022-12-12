TRIBUTES PAID TO GEN ZORAWAR SINGH | With core value of people-first, J&K marching into golden age: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir was marching into the golden age with its core value of people-first.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the event organised by General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust to commemorate the martyrdom day of General Zorawar Singh, the LG paid tributes to General Zorawar Singh saying, “One of the greatest military commanders of the world, General Zorawar Singh made the country proud by his unparalleled bravery and military tactics. He will continue to inspire generations to come.”

He threw light on the life and military campaigns of General Zorawar Singh.

“He is the embodiment of India's strength and self-confidence. His valour, discipline, and devotion towards duty is a testimony that for the brave, nothing is impossible and infinite possibilities open up for the warrior,” the LG said. “General Zorawar Singh is an icon for generations because his name evokes a strong feeling of love, reverence and sacrifice for the motherland.”