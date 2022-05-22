Troops must remain vigilant to maintain sanctity of LoC: Army Chief

New Delhi: It is the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and the troops must remain vigilant to maintain the sanctity of the Line of Control (LoC), Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Saturday.

Pande, who is on his maiden visit to Kashmir after taking over as the Chief of the Indian Army on April 30, arrived in Srinagar on Saturday.

The Army chief, accompanied by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, and Lieutenant General ADS Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander, proceeded to undertake a first-hand assessment of formations along the LoC in north Kashmir, the defence ministry’s statement said.