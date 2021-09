Ganderbal: A truck driver was killed after the vehicle he was driving skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Zojila on Srinagar-Leh highway on Saturday.

According to sources, the truck bearing registration number JK13D 4115 was on its way from Kargil to Sonamarg.

The deceased was identified as Feroz Ahmed Khanday son of Ghulam Nabi Khanday of Srinagar.

Police have registered a case in this regard.