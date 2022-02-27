Trying to bring back stuck Indian nationals: PM Modi

New Delhi: Asserting that in difficult times India has given priority to the lives of its citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government is working tirelessly to bring back all Indians stuck in Ukraine.
India on Saturday began the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine.
With the Ukrainian airspace being closed for civil aircraft operations, the evacuation flights are operating out of Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.
"In difficult times, India has given priority to the lives of every Indian. We have left no stone unturned to rescue our people. The Operation Ganga is underway to bring our sons and daughters back to India from Ukraine," Modi said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to hold a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources said. He was expected to preside over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed rallies as part of the BJP's campaign for the state assembly polls.
A large number of Indians, mostly students, have been stuck in Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country.
India has begun evacuating them, and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday. Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis.