Trying to fulfil dreams of citizens by ending separatism, terror ecosystem: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday stated that his administration, by eliminating separatism and destroying the ecosystem of terrorism, was making every effort to fulfill the hopes and dreams of the common citizen in J&K.

Crediting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it, he said that under his (PM’s) leadership, the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir were linked with the aspirations of the country.

He was addressing the gathering at 200th Raj Tilak celebrations of Maharaja Gulab Singh at Hari Niwas Palace here.