Trying to reduce active militant number below 100: IGP Kashmir

Kashmir Police chief said that in the last two months, one or two foreign terrorists have been killed in each encounter. “It is a good thing for us. The FTs come down from the higher reaches in the winter to the villages. The villagers inform us, we launch operations and FT is killed,” he said. “It is a fact that the number of FTs and local militants is equal this time. We will neutralise them. We will focus totally as the Pakistani terrorist and the hybrid terrorist is a challenge for us, we are focussing on both and keep on neutralising them.”

“This (house owner’s son) is the best example of a hybrid terrorist. There are many persons who are not listed as terrorists but join them,” he said adding that Inayat (Ahmed) was asked to surrender but he along with militants kept on firing at the security forces and got killed.