Trying to reduce active militant number below 100: IGP Kashmir

Shopian: Terming the killing of Jaish- e-Muhammad chief Zahid Wani in an encounter on Sunday as “one of the big successes”, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Sunday said efforts were being made to bring down the active militant number to one hundred.
General officer Commanding Prashant Srivastava said that the killing of Zahid "neutralises the threat of JeM in south Kashmir."
Both the senior officers stated this while addressing a joint press conference here, in the backdrop of killings of five militants in two different encounters in Pulwama and Budgam districts.
“Zahid Wani was a top commander of the Jaish. His brother was involved in the June 20 Ban Plaza attack and is in jail. Wani has been active since 2017, involved in several killings, recruitment. After the killing of Sameer Dar, he became the district commander of JeM. In fact, he was the Jaish chief of the whole valley,” Vijay Kumar told reporters. “It was a well-conducted operation and I want to congratulate the security forces. It was one of the big successes.”
Kumar said: “As we have said earlier that it is for the first time that the number of terrorists has come down below 200. We tried our best to get it below 100 this year,” he said, adding that as far as the arms are concerned, there are various routes to sneak them in. “You have seen in Jammu region, there were 35 attempts in which drones were seized. Many arms came via drones, they come by road as well, sometimes through infiltration. So, there are a lot of ways. But, we are making our network stronger by human intelligence and technical intelligence and we will seize and neutralise the threat.”
Kashmir Police chief said that in the last two months, one or two foreign terrorists have been killed in each encounter. “It is a good thing for us. The FTs come down from the higher reaches in the winter to the villages. The villagers inform us, we launch operations and FT is killed,” he said. “It is a fact that the number of FTs and local militants is equal this time. We will neutralise them. We will focus totally as the Pakistani terrorist and the hybrid terrorist is a challenge for us, we are focussing on both and keep on neutralising them.”
“This (house owner’s son) is the best example of a hybrid terrorist. There are many persons who are not listed as terrorists but join them,” he said adding that Inayat (Ahmed) was asked to surrender but he along with militants kept on firing at the security forces and got killed.
He said that the house owner at Naira, Pulwama, in whose house the encounter took place, will be booked under UAPA.
Asked about videos by militants brandishing assault rifles, Vijay Kumar said “Evert year in January-February, the terrorists release such propaganda videos to increase the recruitment. They show some weapons which are not present here,” he said adding that “but still, if such a weapon comes here, then security forces are capable enough to neutralise that threat. There is no need to worry.”
So far this month, there have been 11 encounters in which 21 terrorists, eight Pakistanis were killed, he said.
GOC Victor Force, Major General Prashant Srivastava during the news conference complimented the entire team of security forces for carrying out this operation under the most challenging circumstances.
“This was not an isolated operation, but a part of the series of human intelligence-based operations that have been undertaken by 15 Corps in the past few months,” he said. “With this success, we have taken a very important step in neutralising the threat of JeM in this area. With the neutralisation of Wani, we have eliminated one of the masterminds of various IED attacks that have taken place over the years since 2017.”
General Srivastava said that Wani was also involved in the extensive recruitment of young boys. “He misled them to their untimely death and caused a lot of anguish to the families and the people who are residing in this area,” he said. “His elimination will provide a lot of relief to the residents of the district and indeed in the entire J&K.”
“In the last few months, there have been close to nine PTs (Pakistani terrorists) which have been eliminated,” the GOC said. “There is also an increasing trend that the PTs have been targeting our civilian brothers and sisters and in that, some of the security forces have got certain casualties. All of that has been as part of making sure that our citizens are safe and sure.”