Tulip garden thrown open; Blend of colours mesmerise visitors

Last year, over two lakh tourists visited the garden. The Traffic Department has reworked the routes to tackle the rush at the garden located on the banks of Dal lake.

“Tulip garden has helped us to advance the tourism season in Kashmir. Now many people come just to see this garden in the month of March,” said Nisar Ahmad, a tour operator.

A series of musical and cultural events are planned in the garden.

The opening of Tulip Garden overlooking the famous Dal Lake marks the beginning of the new tourism season in the Kashmir Valley. The garden was thrown open to the public by Chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday. This year the garden houses 1.5 million flowers of tulips, daffodils, hyacinths and Muscari. According to Floriculture Department officials, this year there will be 68 varieties of tulips, "Visitors will be able to see six new varieties of tulips."