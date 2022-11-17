Turkey link emerges in threats to media: Intel agencies

BY ANI

New Delhi: In the backdrop of recent threats to journalists, an intelligence report noted that an LeT militant Mukthar Baba, who now operates from Turkey, was the mastermind behind the threats to scribes from J&K for being informers.

According to Police, an under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered and investigations launched.

Quoting intelligence sources it said that an intelligence assessment based on inputs from central intelligence agencies suggest that Baba, visits Pakistan frequently from Turkey and is the kingpin in building and propagating false narrative, grooming youngsters in Kashmir

for militancy under the banner of the TRF, an offshoot of LeT.

The intelligence sources said that Baba, a resident of Nowgam Srinagar had escaped to Ankara, Turkey and has built a network of informers from within journalists on the basis of whose inputs he has threatened the local journalists.

According to the intelligence sources, he remained affiliated with Hizbullah in the 1990s and was shunted out from the outfit after he was found involved in selling 40 AK series rifles belonging to Hizbullah to another outfit.