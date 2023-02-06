Turkey-Syria quake | Death toll rises above 2300

Istanbul/Damascus: The death toll in Monday morning’s devastating earthquake in the Turkey-Syria border area has crossed over 2300, reports said.

The death toll in Turkey has risen again to 1498, according to the country’s disaster management agency, and 810 in Syria, the BBC reported.

The 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Turkey’s Gaziantep early on Monday (local time) while a new 7.5-magnitude tremor hit at around 1.30 pm local time and was described, by officials, as a new quake, “not an aftershock”.