TURNING A NEW CORNER|Kashmir’s lone cyclist in National Games 2022 aims to finish on a high

Following the 2015 Kerala edition and the cancellation of the Goa edition, the National Games are being held after seven years.

Athletes from 36 units - states and Services Sports Control Boards will be competing in 35 sports disciplines.

J&K is not known to do well in elite sports disciplines and has never bagged a National Games medal in cycling.

Waheed, who already has the National Championship medal under his belt, wants to change that.

"J&K doesn’t do so well in Olympic disciplines like athletics and cycling. However, over the years, J&K cyclists, particularly from the Kashmir division have been doing well in cycling. From not having won a single medal in cycling in 2006 to having won multiple medals now, a lot has changed over the years,” Waheed said. “This time I want to make it even bigger, I am eager to do it and make a name for myself and bring laurels for J&K.”

Waheed started cycling in the year 2014 and won his very first race ‘Celestial Buds Cycle Race’ in the same year.

However, his big break came in the year 2015 through his exploits in the Tour de Kashmir national-level cycling event held across Kashmir.

Competing against top-level national cyclists in six stage events, Waheed surprised everyone by finishing overall second.

He went on to finish first in two stages and finished on the podium in the remaining four.