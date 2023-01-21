Twin blasts in Jammu; 9 injured

Jammu: Nine people suffered multiple wounds in the twin blasts that rocked Transport Nagar in Narwal area of Jammu district on Saturday following which a security alert was sounded across Jammu.

The Transport Nagar is a busy place where a number of workshops, service stations, shops of mechanics, painters, and vehicle spare parts are located.

The twin blasts took place within a span of 20 minutes in two vehicles in the Yard Number 7 in Transport Nagar while the business there was as usual.

The workers were busy performing their routine activities, however, the explosions, one after the other, spread panic within no time.