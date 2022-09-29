Twin blasts rock Udhampur, 2 injured

Jammu: Twin explosions in two parked passenger buses within eight hours rocked Udhampur, leaving two persons injured.
According to Police, ‘sticky bombs’ were triggered by timers.
The Police indicated the involvement of a terror module in the explosion.
Both explosions occurred in the buses of the Ramnagar-Basantgarh route parked in Udhampur town.
ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh said: “A mysterious explosion occurred in a parked passenger bus at 10:30 pm on Wednesday near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in Udhampur in which two persons sustained minor injuries. Both are out of danger.”
Another blast occurred at around 6 am in another parked bus at the old bus stand in Udhampur.
No one was injured in the incident but the vehicles parked nearby were damaged due to the intensity of the explosion.
Immediately after the explosions, the area was cordoned off and searches were started.
ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Sulieman Choudhary, and SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar reached the explosion site.
The teams of intelligence agencies, J&K Police, CRPF, FSL, and the Army’s bomb disposal squad also reached there.
The SIA teams also reached there to examine the explosion site.
The security agencies rounded up two suspects for investigation.
According to sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) experts are likely to assist the Police investigation.
The explosion site in Udhampur Bus Stand has been cleared for investigation purposes.
Similarly, the site near the petrol pump at Domail, Udhampur has also been sealed by the investigating agencies.
Following the explosions in Udhampur, security installations were put on high alert in Udhampur, and checking was intensified in Jammu Bus Stand and Katra in the wake of the Navratri festival.
The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police started checking and searching passenger vehicles in Samba.
In Kishtwar, Police checked the vehicles and interacted with the people at the bus stand, and asked them to keep a vigil.
After taking a review of the situation at both the explosion sites in Udhampur, ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh told journalists that the investigation was being conducted on different points.
“As per the preliminary examination of the buses, the explosions in both the buses have certain similarities,” he said.
Quoting the preliminary investigation, Singh said, “There is a possibility of the use of sticky bombs although nothing can be confirmed at this moment since the investigation is on with the registration of two FIRs. There is also a possibility of use of timers with high explosives and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).”
He said that the Police were already working on different modules of the terror network.
“This exposition seems to be a handiwork of one such terror module. It is part of the investigation whether these IEDs or sticky bombs were planted when there was no one in these buses,” Singh said. “Different teams of security agencies including a team of the Army and a bomb disposal squad came to visit the explosion sites. We are consulting with them as well.”
He expressed hope of a breakthrough in the explosion cases saying that the Police were working on some old leads of terror activities.
Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar, driver of a mini-bus and one of the two injured in the Domail petrol pump explosion said, “I received minor injuries in my head. I was sleeping in the mini-bus when the explosion occurred on the Basantgarh-Ramnagar route near the petrol pump in Udhampur. I had damaged pieces of windows and blood on my face. It was the petrol pump employees who rescued me and I was shifted to District Hospital Udhampur in a Police vehicle.”
The minibus was parked close to the passenger bus that was damaged in the late Wednesday evening explosion at Domail Chowk, Udhampur.