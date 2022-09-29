Twin blasts rock Udhampur, 2 injured

Jammu: Twin explosions in two parked passenger buses within eight hours rocked Udhampur, leaving two persons injured.

According to Police, ‘sticky bombs’ were triggered by timers.

The Police indicated the involvement of a terror module in the explosion.

Both explosions occurred in the buses of the Ramnagar-Basantgarh route parked in Udhampur town.

ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh said: “A mysterious explosion occurred in a parked passenger bus at 10:30 pm on Wednesday near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in Udhampur in which two persons sustained minor injuries. Both are out of danger.”

Another blast occurred at around 6 am in another parked bus at the old bus stand in Udhampur.

No one was injured in the incident but the vehicles parked nearby were damaged due to the intensity of the explosion.

Immediately after the explosions, the area was cordoned off and searches were started.

ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Sulieman Choudhary, and SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar reached the explosion site.