Two-way traffic resumes on Sgr-Jmu NH after repair works

Ramban: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, after having remained suspended for around four hours for removing hanging boulders at the Hassanbass area of Ramsu, was resumed on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam said traffic was halted for two hours on the highway at Ramsu to remove big loose boulders that could have endangered the lives of the passengers.

However, the traffic authorities said that the highway remained blocked for three hours and 48 minutes, due to repair and maintenance works at Ramsu.

They said the movement of traffic remained slow due to the movement of nomads with their livestock; the breakdown of 10 heavy vehicles and due to narrow road stretches between Nashri and Ramban sectors of the highway during the day.

On Wednesday morning vehicular traffic on both sides of the highway between Nashri and Banihal remained suspended on the directions of authorities for removing hanging boulders at Hassanbass, Ramsu.

Traffic authorities said the highway was reopened after contractor and subcontractor companies of NHAI completed the scheduled repair and maintenance work near Ramsu between Nashri and Banihal this morning.

They said that after clearing stranded traffic between Banihal and Nashri, hundreds of heavy and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to ply on either side of the highway.

Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway on Thursday.