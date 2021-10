Kulgam: An Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) shell was detected and later defused in Mir Bazar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, police said.

An official said the shell was detected at Malpora, Mir Bazar, by the locals, following which the police was informed.

“The bomb disposal squad (BDS) rushed to the spot and defused the shell without any damage,” he said.

The shell was spotted at the same spot where a non-local militant was killed in an encounter on August 13.