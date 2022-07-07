Udhampur Accident | LG announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of those killed

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the Next of Kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident in Udhampur.
The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each and the UT Government will bear the cost of their treatment.
The Lt Governor expressed grief over the unfortunate incident and directed the district administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured.
“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Ramnagar, Udhampur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of injured”, the Lt Governor said.