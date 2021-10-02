Udhampur-Baramulla rail project will meet 2023 deadline: MoS Railways

Srinagar: Asserting that the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project held significance for the entire country, union Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh on Saturday said 80 per cent of work on the project has been completed.

The minister stated this while addressing a press conference at the Srinagar Railway Station and added that the project is a “game changer” for Railways and the entire country.

"The rest of the 20 per cent work on the project will be completed soon. We will be meeting the deadline of 2023 for the project,” Jardosh said.

Commenting on how the project will also be vital for Ladakh and other border areas of J&K, Jardosh said work on the USBRL project was “going in full swing” and will “benefit everyone”. She said despite “climatic challenges and other extreme conditions such as the topography, work on the USBRL project was being undertaken with a lot of enthusiasm”. The minister said compensation had been provided to 75 per cent of the cases in lieu of their land acquired for the project.