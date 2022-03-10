UDHAMPUR IED ATTACK | NIA team visits blast site to assist Police investigation

Jammu: A team of experts from National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday visited low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion site i.e., Salathia Chowk in Udhampur amid heightened security arrangements across the district.

It was the second visit of the NIA's expert team at the explosion site in which one person was killed and 16 others wounded including an 8-month old child following a low intensity IED blast.

A senior police officer said that “the district police team has been tasked to hold a probe in the IED explosion,” “However, we wanted some expert opinion from the NIA officials after which they visited the site with their team,” the officer said.