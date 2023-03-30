UDHAMPUR IED BLAST CASE | NIA files chagesheet against 2 LeT terrorists

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists on Thursday.

A statement of NIA issued here said that following investigations into the Udhampur IED blast case by the LeT through their Pakistan-based handlers, NIA filed a chargesheet against the 2 LeT terrorists Muhammad Aslam Sheikh alias Adil and Muhammad Amin Bhat alias Abu Khubaib and Pinna.

The statement said that they had been charged for their efforts towards revival of terrorist activities in Jammu by carrying out recruitments from the pool of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and surrendered terrorists and activating and motivating them to carry out terrorist acts.

It said that the NIA had taken over investigations into the case on November 15, 2022, from the J&K Police.