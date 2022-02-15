Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project | Main tunnel of T-49 between Sumber, Arpinchala stations connected

Banihal: The main tunnel of T-49, the longest tunnel of Indian Railways, between Sumber and Arpinchala station of Katra-Banihal section of Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has been connected with a perfect “line and level breakthrough” on Tuesday.

“Breakthrough was achieved today in the presence of A K Khandelwal CAO/USBRL along with NR team, IRCON officers and the officers of Messrs HCC and Messrs AFCONS,” officials informed.