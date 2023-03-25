Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line to be completed by Jan-Feb 2024: Railway Minister

Srinagar: Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav Saturday said that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project would be completed by January-February 2024.

Addressing media persons at the Srinagar Railway Station at Nowgam, Vaishnav said that after connecting with the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla train service, a specially built Vande Bharat train would be introduced in this rail section.

He said that the budget allocation for USBRL was about Rs 800 crore per year before 2014, which had been increased to Rs 6000 crore in 2022-23.

Vaishnav is on a two-day visit to J&K to inspect the execution of railways works.